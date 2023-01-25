Wind Advisory issued January 25 at 3:09PM PST until January 26 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In California, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin,

Cadiz Basin and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River

Valley. In Nevada, Southern Clark County.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hazardous crosswinds are expected along

Interstate 40 between Needles and Ludlow.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.