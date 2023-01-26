Skip to Content
January 27, 2023 2:12 AM
Wind Advisory issued January 26 at 1:58PM PST until January 26 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* WHERE…San Diego County Coastal Areas, Apple and Lucerne
Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and Orange
County Coastal Areas.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

