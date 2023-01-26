Skip to Content
today at 3:12 PM
Published 3:15 AM

Wind Advisory issued January 26 at 3:15AM PST until January 26 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…In California, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin,
Cadiz Basin and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River
Valley. In Nevada, Southern Clark County.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hazardous crosswinds are expected along
Interstate 40 between Needles and Ludlow.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

