today at 1:57 PM
Published 2:53 AM

Wind Advisory issued January 28 at 2:53AM PST until January 30 at 12:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph
expected near the foothills.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Sunday to midnight PST Sunday night.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

