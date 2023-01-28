Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Updated
today at 1:57 PM
Published 2:53 AM

Wind Advisory issued January 28 at 2:53AM PST until January 30 at 7:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Sunday to 7 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content