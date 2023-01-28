Wind Advisory issued January 28 at 2:53AM PST until January 30 at 7:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Sunday to 7 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.