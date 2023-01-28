Winter Storm Warning issued January 28 at 1:20PM PST until January 31 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. 1 to 4 inches expected between 3500

and 4500 feet, 4 to 7 inches expected between 4500 and 5500

feet, 7 to 12 inches expected above 6000 feet. Wind gusts 30 to

50 mph with peak gusts to 60 mph expected at the windiest

desert slope locations.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Sunday to 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong

winds could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will begin to increase Sunday

afternoon with scattered snow showers. Snow will start to become

widespread and impactful Sunday evening. Snow levels will start

between 4500 and 5000 feet Sunday, dropping to 3500 to 4000

feet on Monday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.