Winter Storm Warning issued January 28 at 1:20PM PST until January 31 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. 1 to 4 inches expected between 3500
and 4500 feet, 4 to 7 inches expected between 4500 and 5500
feet, 7 to 12 inches expected above 6000 feet. Wind gusts 30 to
50 mph with peak gusts to 60 mph expected at the windiest
desert slope locations.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Sunday to 10 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong
winds could cause tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will begin to increase Sunday
afternoon with scattered snow showers. Snow will start to become
widespread and impactful Sunday evening. Snow levels will start
between 4500 and 5000 feet Sunday, dropping to 3500 to 4000
feet on Monday.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.