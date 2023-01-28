Winter Storm Warning issued January 28 at 1:20PM PST until January 31 at 7:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. 1 to 3 inches expected between 3000-
4000 feet, 3 to 7 inches expected between 4000-6000 feet, 7 to
10 inches expected between 6000-7000 feet, up to 12 inches
expected above 7000 feet. Wind gusts 30 to 50 mph with peak
gusts to 60 mph expected at the windiest desert slope
locations.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Sunday to 7 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. I-15
through the Cajon Pass will be impacted. Strong winds could
cause tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will begin to increase Sunday morning
with scattered snow showers. Snow will start to become
widespread and impactful Sunday evening. Snow levels will start
between 4500-5000 feet Sunday, dropping to 3500 feet by Monday
morning and down to 3000 feet early Tuesday. Light snow
accumulations expected on the I-15 through the Cajon Pass.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.