Winter Storm Warning issued January 28 at 1:20PM PST until January 31 at 7:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. 1 to 3 inches expected between 3000-

4000 feet, 3 to 7 inches expected between 4000-6000 feet, 7 to

10 inches expected between 6000-7000 feet, up to 12 inches

expected above 7000 feet. Wind gusts 30 to 50 mph with peak

gusts to 60 mph expected at the windiest desert slope

locations.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Sunday to 7 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. I-15

through the Cajon Pass will be impacted. Strong winds could

cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will begin to increase Sunday morning

with scattered snow showers. Snow will start to become

widespread and impactful Sunday evening. Snow levels will start

between 4500-5000 feet Sunday, dropping to 3500 feet by Monday

morning and down to 3000 feet early Tuesday. Light snow

accumulations expected on the I-15 through the Cajon Pass.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.