Winter Storm Warning issued January 28 at 9:12PM PST until January 31 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. 1 to 4 inches expected between

3500 and 4500 feet, 4 to 7 inches expected between 4500 and

5500 feet, 7 to 12 inches expected above 6000 feet. Wind gusts

30 to 50 mph with peak gusts to 60 mph expected at the

windiest desert slope locations.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Sunday to 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong

winds could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will begin to increase Sunday

afternoon with scattered snow showers. Snow will start to

become widespread and impactful Sunday evening. Snow levels

will start between 4500 and 5000 feet Sunday, dropping to 3500

to 4000 feet on Monday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.