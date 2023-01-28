Winter Storm Warning issued January 28 at 9:12PM PST until January 31 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. 1 to 4 inches expected between
3500 and 4500 feet, 4 to 7 inches expected between 4500 and
5500 feet, 7 to 12 inches expected above 6000 feet. Wind gusts
30 to 50 mph with peak gusts to 60 mph expected at the
windiest desert slope locations.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Sunday to 10 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong
winds could cause tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will begin to increase Sunday
afternoon with scattered snow showers. Snow will start to
become widespread and impactful Sunday evening. Snow levels
will start between 4500 and 5000 feet Sunday, dropping to 3500
to 4000 feet on Monday.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.