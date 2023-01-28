Winter Storm Warning issued January 28 at 9:12PM PST until January 31 at 7:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. 1 to 3 inches expected between 3000

and 4000 feet, 3 to 7 inches expected between 4000 and 6000

feet, 7 to 10 inches expected between 6000 and 7000 feet, up to

12 inches expected above 7000 feet. Wind gusts 30 to 50 mph

with peak gusts to 60 mph expected at the windiest desert slope

locations.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Sunday to 7 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. I-15

through the Cajon Pass will be impacted. Strong winds could

cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will begin to increase Sunday morning

with scattered snow showers. Snow will start to become

widespread and impactful Sunday evening. Snow levels will start

between 4500 and 5000 feet Sunday, dropping to 3500 feet by

Monday morning, and down to 3000 feet early Tuesday. Light snow

accumulations expected on the I-15 through the Cajon Pass.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.