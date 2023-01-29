Wind Advisory issued January 29 at 1:01PM PST until January 30 at 12:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph

expected near the foothills. Local gusts could be up to 60 mph.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…through midnight PST tonight.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.