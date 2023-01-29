Wind Advisory issued January 29 at 11:55PM PST until January 31 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Strongest winds are expected to occur south of the
Hoover Dam.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead
National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County-
Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National
Recreation Area.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 4 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Strong winds over the open waters will make the lake water
rough and hazardous…and may result in high waves which may tip
or swamp smaller craft.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.