Wind Advisory issued January 29 at 2:17AM PST until January 30 at 7:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts 40 to 50 mph

expected. Strongest gusts near the San Gorgonio Pass and along

the I-8 grade into the desert.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 1 PM today through 7 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.