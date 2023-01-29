Winter Storm Warning issued January 29 at 1:25PM PST until January 31 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. 1 to 4 inches expected below 5000

feet, 4 to 9 inches expected 5000 and 6000 feet, 9 to 14 inches

expected above 6000 feet. Wind gusts 30 to 50 mph with peak

gusts to 60 mph expected at the windiest desert slope locations.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…through 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong

winds could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will continue into Monday morning.

Snow will become widespread and impactful this evening. Snow

levels are 5000-5500 feet today, and will drop to 4000 to 4500

feet on Monday and 3500-4500 feet early Tuesday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.