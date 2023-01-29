Winter Storm Warning issued January 29 at 2:25AM PST until January 31 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. 1 to 4 inches expected between

3500 and 4500 feet, 4 to 7 inches expected between 4500 and

5500 feet, 7 to 12 inches expected above 6000 feet. Wind gusts

30 to 50 mph with peak gusts to 60 mph expected at the

windiest desert slope locations.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 1 PM today through 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong

winds could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will begin to increase this afternoon

with scattered snow showers. Snow will start to become

widespread and impactful this evening. Snow levels will start

near 5000 feet today, dropping to 4000 to 4500 feet on Monday

and to 3500 feet early Tuesday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.