Winter Storm Warning issued January 29 at 2:25AM PST until January 31 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. 1 to 4 inches expected between
3500 and 4500 feet, 4 to 7 inches expected between 4500 and
5500 feet, 7 to 12 inches expected above 6000 feet. Wind gusts
30 to 50 mph with peak gusts to 60 mph expected at the
windiest desert slope locations.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 1 PM today through 10 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong
winds could cause tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will begin to increase this afternoon
with scattered snow showers. Snow will start to become
widespread and impactful this evening. Snow levels will start
near 5000 feet today, dropping to 4000 to 4500 feet on Monday
and to 3500 feet early Tuesday.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.