Winter Storm Warning issued January 29 at 2:25AM PST until January 31 at 7:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. 1 to 3 inches expected between

3000 and 4000 feet, 3 to 7 inches expected between 4000 and

6000 feet, 7 to 10 inches expected between 6000 and 7000 feet,

up to 12 inches expected above 7000 feet. Wind gusts 30 to 50

mph with peak gusts to 60 mph expected at the windiest desert

slope locations.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 AM today through 7 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. I- 15

through the Cajon Pass will be impacted. Strong winds could

cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will begin to increase this morning

with scattered snow showers. Snow will start to become

widespread and impactful this evening. Snow levels will start at

around 5000 feet today, dropping to near 4000 feet on Monday,

and down to 3000 feet early Tuesday. Light snow accumulations

expected on the I-15 through the Cajon Pass.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.