Winter Storm Warning issued January 29 at 9:03PM PST until January 31 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. 1 to 4 inches expected below 5000
feet, 4 to 9 inches expected 5000 and 6000 feet, 9 to 14 inches
expected above 6000 feet. Wind gusts 30 to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.
* WHEN…Through 10 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will continue into Monday morning.
Snow will become widespread and impactful this evening. Snow
levels will drop to 4000 to 4500 feet on Monday and 3500-4500
feet early Tuesday.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.