Winter Storm Warning issued January 29 at 9:03PM PST until January 31 at 7:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. 1 to 3 inches expected between 3000

and 4000 feet, 3 to 7 inches expected between 4000 and 6000

feet, 7 to 10 inches expected between 6000 and 7000 feet, 10 to

12 inches expected above 7000 feet, locally over a foot. Wind

gusts 30 to 50 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…Through 7 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. I- 15

through the Cajon Pass will be impacted. Strong winds could

cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will continue through tonight. Snow

showers will become more widespread and impactful this evening.

Snow levels near 4500 feet tonight, will drop to 3000 feet

early Tuesday. Light snow accumulations expected on the I-15

through the Cajon Pass.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.