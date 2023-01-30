Skip to Content
January 31, 2023 5:42 AM
Wind Advisory issued January 30 at 9:02PM PST until January 31 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, San Gorgonio Pass
Near Banning, Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County
Inland Areas.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

