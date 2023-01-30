Winter Storm Warning issued January 30 at 12:59PM PST until January 31 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3
inches below 5000 feet, 3 to 6 inches from 5000 to 6500 feet,
and 6 to 12 inches above 6500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels around 4000 feet will lower
to around 3000 feet late tonight.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.