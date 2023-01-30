Winter Storm Warning issued January 30 at 12:59PM PST until January 31 at 7:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2

inches between 3000 and 4500 feet, 2 to 4 inches between 4500

and 6500 feet, 4 to 8 inches between 6500 and 7500 feet, with

locally over 1 foot on the highest peaks. Winds gusting as high

as 55 mph on south-facing slopes as northeast winds pick up

this evening.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels of 3500 to 4000 feet will lower

to below 3000 feet for late tonight and early Tuesday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.