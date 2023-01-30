Winter Storm Warning issued January 30 at 3:35AM PST until January 31 at 7:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches between 3000 and 4500 feet, 3 to 6 inches between 4500
and 6500 feet, 7 to 10 inches between 6500 and 7500 feet, with
locally over 1 foot on the highest peaks. Winds gusting as high
as 35 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels of 3500 to 4000 feet will lower
to below 3000 feet for late tonight and early Tuesday.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.