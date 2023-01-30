Winter Storm Warning issued January 30 at 9:08PM PST until January 31 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels near 4000 feet will lower to

around 3000 feet late tonight.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.