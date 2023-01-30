Winter Storm Warning issued January 30 at 9:08PM PST until January 31 at 7:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch.
Winds gusting as high as 55 mph on south-facing slopes as
northeast winds pick up this evening.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels of 3500 to 4000 feet will
lower to below 3000 feet for late tonight and early Tuesday.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.