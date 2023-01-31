Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued January 31 at 12:04AM PST until January 31 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Isolated
gusts to 60 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Today.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The winds are expected to peak during the
morning, then diminish through the afternoon.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

