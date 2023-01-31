Wind Advisory issued January 31 at 12:04AM PST until January 31 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Gusts

to 60 mph near and below the Cajon Pass.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, San Gorgonio Pass

Near Banning, Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County

Inland Areas.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Today.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The winds are expected to peak during the

morning, then diminish through the afternoon.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.