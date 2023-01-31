Wind Advisory issued January 31 at 12:04AM PST until January 31 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Gusts
to 60 mph near and below the Cajon Pass.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, San Gorgonio Pass
Near Banning, Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County
Inland Areas.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Today.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The winds are expected to peak during the
morning, then diminish through the afternoon.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.