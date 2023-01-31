Wind Advisory issued January 31 at 12:59PM PST until January 31 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts 45 to 55 mph. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low

as 32 degrees will result in frost formation.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

For the Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to 8 AM PST

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left

uncovered.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.