Wind Advisory issued January 31 at 2:09AM PST until January 31 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Strongest winds are expected to occur near Laughlin-Bullhead
City.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead
National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County-Upper
Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation
Area.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Strong winds over the open waters will make the lake
water rough and hazardous…and may result in high waves which
may tip or swamp smaller craft.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.