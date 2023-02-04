Wind Advisory issued February 4 at 12:14PM PST until February 5 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50
mph expected.
* WHERE…In California, Western Mojave Desert and Eastern Mojave
Desert. In Nevada, the Spring Mountains, Red Rock Canyon,
southern Nye County, Las Vegas Valley, southern Clark County,
and western Clark County.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.