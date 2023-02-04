Wind Advisory issued February 4 at 3:59AM PST until February 6 at 12:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County

Mountains, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Sunday to midnight PST Sunday night.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will be strongest on the desert

slopes of the mountains.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.