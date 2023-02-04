Wind Advisory issued February 4 at 8:31PM PST until February 5 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne

Valleys.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will be strongest on the desert

slopes of the mountains.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.