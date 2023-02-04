Wind Advisory issued February 4 at 8:31PM PST until February 6 at 12:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County
Mountains, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Sunday to midnight PST Sunday night.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will be strongest on the desert
slopes of the mountains.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.