February 6, 2023 3:27 AM
Published 12:36 AM

Wind Advisory issued February 5 at 12:36AM PST until February 5 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…West to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to
50 mph expected.

* WHERE…In California, Western Mojave Desert and Eastern
Mojave Desert. In Nevada, the Spring Mountains, Red Rock
Canyon, southern Nye County, Las Vegas Valley, southern Clark
County, and western Clark County.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

