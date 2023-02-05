Skip to Content
February 6, 2023 3:27 AM
Published 1:39 PM

Wind Advisory issued February 5 at 1:39PM PST until February 5 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne
Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Blowing dust and sand could bring poor travel
conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will be strongest on the desert
slopes of the mountains.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

