Wind Advisory issued February 5 at 5:09AM PST until February 6 at 12:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County
Mountains, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to midnight PST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Blowing dust and sand could bring poor travel conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will be strongest on the desert
slopes of the mountains.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.