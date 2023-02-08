Lake Wind Advisory issued February 8 at 12:41PM PST until February 9 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead
National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County-
Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National
Recreation Area.
* WHEN…From 4 AM PST / 5 AM MST to 4 PM PST / 5 PM MST
Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wave heights of 1 to 3 feet are expected.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.