Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Published 12:41 PM

Lake Wind Advisory issued February 8 at 12:41PM PST until February 9 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead
National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County-
Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National
Recreation Area.

* WHEN…From 4 AM PST / 5 AM MST to 4 PM PST / 5 PM MST
Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wave heights of 1 to 3 feet are expected.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content