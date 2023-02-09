Lake Wind Advisory issued February 9 at 3:48AM PST until February 9 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead
National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County-
Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National
Recreation Area.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST / 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wave heights of 1 to 3 feet are expected.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft. Avoid the open waters.
Stay close to shore or around protected areas.