Lake Wind Advisory issued February 9 at 3:48AM PST until February 9 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wave heights of 1 to 3 feet are expected. Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

