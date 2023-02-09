Wind Advisory issued February 9 at 1:09PM PST until February 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Local gusts
to 60 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, San Diego County Valleys, San Bernardino County
Mountains, Riverside County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and
Foothills, San Diego County Mountains, San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning and Orange County Inland Areas.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.