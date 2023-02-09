Wind Advisory issued February 9 at 9:57PM PST until February 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Valleys, San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, San Diego County Mountains, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHAT…East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Isolated gusts to 60 mph.

