today at 9:42 PM
Published 1:07 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 1:07PM PST until February 13 at 8:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow expected above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County
Mountains.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.

