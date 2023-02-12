Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 2:32AM PST until February 13 at 8:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow expected above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County

Mountains.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.