Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 2:32AM PST until February 13 at 8:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow expected above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County
Mountains.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.