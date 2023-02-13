High Wind Warning issued February 13 at 1:08AM PST until February 14 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Mojave Desert and Cadiz Basin.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust will impact motorists
on Interstate 40 and Interstate 15, Beware of sudden reductions
in visibility.
Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other
lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of
motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile
vehicles should be especially cautious for the possibility of
sudden, strong crosswinds and be prepared for areas of blowing
dust which could drastically reduce visibility.