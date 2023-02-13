High Wind Warning issued February 13 at 11:31PM PST until February 14 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

possible.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo

Basin and Cadiz Basin.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power

lines. Some power outages are likely. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles due to

hazardous crosswinds and low visibility due to blowing dust.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Parts of Interstate 15 will likely see

blowing dust and dangerous crosswinds, specifically between

Barstow and Baker. Any traffic along this route will need to

take extreme caution while driving.

Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other

lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of

motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile

vehicles should be especially cautious for the possibility of

sudden, strong crosswinds and be prepared for areas of blowing

dust which could drastically reduce visibility.