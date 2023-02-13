High Wind Warning issued February 13 at 12:47PM PST until February 14 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 80 mph expected.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County
Mountains, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Use caution if you must drive.