High Wind Warning issued February 13 at 3:25AM PST until February 14 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 80 mph expected.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County
Mountains, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest gusts along the desert slopes of
the mountains and in the northern Coachella Valley below the San
Gorgonio Pass.
Use caution if you must drive.