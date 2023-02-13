Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Published 3:25 AM

High Wind Warning issued February 13 at 3:25AM PST until February 14 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 80 mph expected.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County
Mountains, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest gusts along the desert slopes of
the mountains and in the northern Coachella Valley below the San
Gorgonio Pass.
Use caution if you must drive.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content