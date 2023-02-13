High Wind Warning issued February 13 at 9:10PM PST until February 14 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 75 to 95 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County
Mountains, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Tuesday. Strongest
wind gusts will be Tuesday afternoon and evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will be strongest farthest south in
San Diego County. Even though the strongest gusts will likely
occur in undeveloped and sparsely populated areas, travel could
be impacted on the I-10 due to reduced visibility in blowing
dust, and on the I-8 corridor into Imperial County, where
strongest winds are expected to create a significant hazard to
motorists.
Use caution if you must drive.