High Wind Warning issued February 13 at 9:10PM PST until February 14 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 75 to 95 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County

Mountains, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Tuesday. Strongest

wind gusts will be Tuesday afternoon and evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will be strongest farthest south in

San Diego County. Even though the strongest gusts will likely

occur in undeveloped and sparsely populated areas, travel could

be impacted on the I-10 due to reduced visibility in blowing

dust, and on the I-8 corridor into Imperial County, where

strongest winds are expected to create a significant hazard to

motorists.

Use caution if you must drive.