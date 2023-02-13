Wind Advisory issued February 13 at 1:08AM PST until February 14 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead
National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County-
Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Northeast Clark
County and Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Boating will be dangerous on area lakes due to elevated waves
and strong wind gusts.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.