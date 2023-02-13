Wind Advisory issued February 13 at 1:08AM PST until February 14 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Boating will be dangerous on area lakes due to elevated waves and strong wind gusts. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Northeast Clark County and Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

