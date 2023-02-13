Wind Advisory issued February 13 at 1:44PM MST until February 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Salton Sea, Western Imperial County and Imperial
Valley.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured
objects may become airborne. Localized dense blowing dust with
abrupt and dangerous restrictions to visibility will be
possible.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.