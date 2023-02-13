Wind Advisory issued February 13 at 1:57PM PST until February 15 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and damage temporary structures vulnerable to wind. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Periods of blowing dust will be possible as well, especially near any dry lake bed areas. Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile vehicles should be especially cautious for the possibility of sudden, strong crosswinds and be prepared for areas of blowing dust which could drastically reduce visibility.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In Nevada, Northeast Clark County, Sheep Range, Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon, Las Vegas Valley, and Southern Clark County.

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

