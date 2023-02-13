Wind Advisory issued February 13 at 1:57PM PST until February 15 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and the Lake
Mead National Recreation Area. In Nevada, Northeast Clark
County, Sheep Range, Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon, Las Vegas
Valley, and Southern Clark County.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and
damage temporary structures vulnerable to wind. Tree limbs could
be blown down and a few power outages may result. Periods of
blowing dust will be possible as well, especially near any dry
lake bed areas.
Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other
lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of
motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile
vehicles should be especially cautious for the possibility of
sudden, strong crosswinds and be prepared for areas of blowing
dust which could drastically reduce visibility.