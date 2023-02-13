Wind Advisory issued February 13 at 6:39AM PST until February 14 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead
National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County-
Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Northeast Clark
County and Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Boating will be dangerous on area lakes due to
elevated waves and strong wind gusts.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.