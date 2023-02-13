Winter Storm Warning issued February 13 at 9:12PM PST until February 14 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Total snowfall of 1 to 4 inches at elevations above
4,000 feet. A dusting of snow is possible between 3,000 and
4,000 feet mainly late Tuesday morning and afternoon. Winds
gusting as high as 80 mph in conjunction with snowfall will
lead to very hazardous travel conditions.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains and San Diego County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous conditions could impact the morning or
evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree
damage.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.