Winter Storm Warning issued February 13 at 9:12PM PST until February 14 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Total snowfall of 1 to 4 inches at elevations above

4,000 feet. A dusting of snow is possible between 3,000 and

4,000 feet mainly late Tuesday morning and afternoon. Winds

gusting as high as 80 mph in conjunction with snowfall will

lead to very hazardous travel conditions.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains and San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous conditions could impact the morning or

evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree

damage.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.